SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:SSRM traded up C$0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 527,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,037. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

