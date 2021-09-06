Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Reduced by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $117.19. 2,922,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.31. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

