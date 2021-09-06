Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1,752.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 343,835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $21,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

