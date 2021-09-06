Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.11.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

