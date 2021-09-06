Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Critical Review

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Surgalign and Eargo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 5 0 3.00 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Surgalign presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.74%. Eargo has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 125.99%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Eargo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surgalign and Eargo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $101.75 million 1.67 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -3.02 Eargo $69.15 million 11.36 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -5.28

Surgalign has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47% Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87%

Summary

Surgalign beats Eargo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

