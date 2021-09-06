Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 925,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Loews worth $50,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 26.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Loews by 40.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,672,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 17.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

