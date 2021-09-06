Swiss National Bank Has $48.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $48,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

LW opened at $63.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.