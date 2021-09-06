Swiss National Bank Has $51.86 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $51,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Masimo by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 594,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,638,000 after buying an additional 125,540 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

MASI opened at $276.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.72. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $287.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.