Swiss National Bank Has $53.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Cenovus Energy worth $53,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

