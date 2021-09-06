Swiss National Bank Purchases 53,300 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $45,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,326,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 33.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 774,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after buying an additional 192,434 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 550.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 325,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 275,427 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

