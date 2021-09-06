Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,724 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $58,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $887,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares in the company, valued at $168,491,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,862,611 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

TXG stock opened at $185.21 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.07.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

