Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,164,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,532,000 after buying an additional 1,255,150 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 295.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 118,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 88,350 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 4,453,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,067,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. 5,088,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

