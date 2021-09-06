Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Synopsys stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.64. 732,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

