TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.62 ($31.32).

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €27.89 ($32.81) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

