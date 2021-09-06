Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.53.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $244.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.18. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

