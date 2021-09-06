Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec lowered Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TATYY opened at $40.25 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.7249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.