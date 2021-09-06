Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 398 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GameStop were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of GameStop by 47.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GME opened at $202.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.32 and its 200 day moving average is $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -111.40 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

