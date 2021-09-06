Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 57.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $115.96 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -269.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

