Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 10,093 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL opened at $49.82 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -88.96.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

