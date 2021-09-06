Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,093 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five Below were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average of $195.25. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $121.79 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

