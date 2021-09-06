Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 164,608 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 164,608 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Tellurian worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,814 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 535,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tellurian by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 844,672 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELL opened at $3.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

