Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $75.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

