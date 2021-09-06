Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

