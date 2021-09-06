Telemus Capital LLC Buys 71 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 272,099 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $552,001,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $149.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average of $138.13. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $163.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

