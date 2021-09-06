Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.89 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

