Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD opened at $268.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.