Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,869,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

