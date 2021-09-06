Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 58.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,360,000 after acquiring an additional 929,631 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 94.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $1,487,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

