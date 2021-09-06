Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 26,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,021.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 50,196 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $139.58 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

