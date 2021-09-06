Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SDC stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

