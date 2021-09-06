Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.9% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 47.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $117.19 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.