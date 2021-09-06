Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,094,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.85 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

