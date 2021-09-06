Telemus Capital LLC Sells 22,710 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,710 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.