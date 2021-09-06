Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report sales of $4.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.79 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $189.88 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average of $185.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.