Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RYN opened at $38.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.