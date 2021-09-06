Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 916.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $139.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

