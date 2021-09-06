Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 48.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE GWB opened at $29.76 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

