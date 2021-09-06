Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,756 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 590,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $985.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

