Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,771 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 149.68, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

