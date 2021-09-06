Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

VAC opened at $149.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 2.58.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

