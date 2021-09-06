Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.26 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

