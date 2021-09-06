The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,185,000 after buying an additional 153,492 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,429,000 after acquiring an additional 772,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,598 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNS opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

