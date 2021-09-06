The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.