The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in The Boeing by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $218.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,541. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

