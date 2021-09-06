The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 490.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,757,000 after purchasing an additional 67,754 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $45.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

