The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Cooper Companies in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $455.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $311.94 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $420.79 and its 200-day moving average is $400.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

