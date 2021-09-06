The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DSGX stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $81.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 672.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.68.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

