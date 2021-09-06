The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 253.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,998 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $82.86 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

