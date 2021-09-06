The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $236.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.25. Five Below has a 1 year low of $121.79 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.