The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.16 Billion

Brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to announce sales of $34.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.55 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $33.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $144.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 billion to $147.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.67 billion to $149.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock opened at $330.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

